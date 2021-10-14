Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s: Episode 37 “No New Friends”

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Do you think Dave Chappelle took it too far on his new special? The ladies undress their thoughts, plus they get into a new anti-stealthing bill that passed in California. What is stealthing exactly? Also, Oprah reveals she only has three close friends and find out how an influencer made a quick $30K on Instagram.

How soon is too soon to know someone is “the one”? Find out what the duo has to say in the Final Question To Undress.

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to  www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

We just picked up some new items from Macy’s! Check out our Fall picks in our virtual closet at  Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcile

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s: Episode 37 “No New Friends”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 1 month ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 6 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 6 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 6 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 8 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close