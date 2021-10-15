In My Closet: Tarana Burke Welcomes You Into Her Fabulous She Shed

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Tarana Burke saunters elegantly around her closet in Oscar De La Renta — the final look from our special HelloBeautiful x MadameNoire cover shoot. Her brown skin peeking through the jewel shaped cutouts that line the sleeve and neckline as she gestures us to enter her custom she shed.

She’s a Virgo, so everything is pristine. Everything is in order; not one shoe out of place. Perfect like her tucked Vernon François styled bun. She has a regality reserved for a woman so revered.

Tarana’s closet is her favorite place to be in her house. “I had it built specially for me,” she reveals in the premiere episode of our new series, “In My Closet.” She glides past an impressive boot collection dedicated to her love for Mary J. Blige. “Everybody who knows me, knows I love Mary. And we share a love for boots.”

One of her favorite pair of shoes is by a Black woman designer, Aminah Abdul Jillil, which she holds up to the camera to give us a better look at the heel that reads “Love.”

Tarana looks glittery things, which explains her section of sequined pieces featuring a look by her favorite designer Whitney Monroe.

“She made this for me a couple of years ago. It’s a kimono jacket. I can dress it up or dress it down.. It’s my fave.”

We end by the island in her closet where she pays homage to Holly Golightly and Breakfast At Tiffany’s before sending us on our way.

Hit the plan button to go on a tour of Tarana’s closet.

