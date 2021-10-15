Real Hot Sauce: Megan Thee Stallion & Popeyes Team Up For New “Hottie Sauce” & Merch

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Your Popeyes chicken sandwich is getting some extra flavor courtesy of a new partnership with Megan Thee Stallion.

Popeyes announced it is teaming up with the Houston rapper for a one-of-a-kind deal that will see Megan Thee Stallon get her own unique “Hottie Sauce” and as well as merch.

Per a press release, the fast-food chain revealed that Megan Thee Stallion is now a franchise owner. Starting October 19, Popeyes restaurants will begin making her “Hottie Sauce” available with meals and, of course, the insanely popular chicken sandwich, brand new chicken nuggets in the United States and 14 countries around the globe. Popeyes and Megan will also be teaming up to make a six-figure donation to Houston Random Acts of Kindness.

“What can we say – we wanted to create the HOTTEST partnership of the year,” Bruno Cardinali, Chief Marketing Officer for Popeyes, said in a statement. “We have a lot in common with Megan Thee Stallion — from our southern roots to our shared love for flavor with a lot of spice, she embodies the proud, spirited, joyful, and big-hearted personality we embrace with our food and heritage.”

“I’m appreciative of Popeyes’ commitment to empowering Black women and look forward to opening Popeyes Restaurants,” Megan Thee Stallion said. “Teaming up with Popeyes is such a milestone in my journey and evolution as an entrepreneur. I’ve always been a fan of the Popeyes brand, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join the brand and help create the new Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce for their line-up.”

So what’s in the sauce? Well, it’s described as “a sweet, yet bold flavor with a hint of spice, inspired by Megan’s sassy personality. Made with honey, cider vinegar, and Aleppo pepper.” The “Cash Sh*t” rapper worked closely with Popeyes in the development of the condiment.

As for the merch, it’s called “Thee Heat” and includes items like long sleeve shirts, hats, tumblers, bikinis, and even Popeyes chicken tenders plush dog toys.

Those interested in getting their hands on any of the merch cans can sign up at TheeHottieSauce.com for updates and notifications on release dates. Peep the announcement trailer for Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hottie Sauce” below.

