Sisterhood & Soca: Trinidad Comes Alive In Trailer For “She Paradise”

Let’s go to Trinidad.

She Paradise Key Art

Source: Courtesy Samuel Goldwyn / Courtesy

SHE PARADISE stars Onessa Nestor, Kimberly Crichton, Chelsey Rampersad and Denisia Latchman. The film centers on 17-year-old Sparkle who discovers a free-spirited group of Soca dancers at a car show in the bustling streets of downtown Trinidad. Enamored by the glimpse of sisterhood, she uses her wit to convince them to take her under their wing. The women bring Sparkle into a dizzying nightlife of partying, glamour, and money, but as things spiral out of control, Sparkle is forced to make some tough decisions. Check out the trailer below:

Samuel Goldwyn Films will be releasing the film in theaters, on-demand and digital on November 19th

Finally! We’re so excited for a film that is set in Trinidad and offers a real feel for soca and Trini culture. Do you guys enjoy soca music?

Sisterhood & Soca: Trinidad Comes Alive In Trailer For “She Paradise”  was originally published on globalgrind.com

