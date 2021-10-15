After Anti-Haitian Violence At The Border, Biden Plans To Reinstate Dangerous Trump-Era Immigration Policy

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Biden Administration will comply with a court order to reinstate a Trump-era border policy called “Migrant Protection Protocols.”

Also known as the “Remain in Mexico” policy, it makes asylum-seekers wait or be returned to Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. Almost 70,000 asylum-seekers have been subject to the policy created by the Trump administration in January 2019. Biden suspended “Remain In Mexico” on his first day of office.

Now his administration must reinstate it baring approval of the Mexican government. Mexico has raised concerns about asylum-seekers having timely and accurate information about their hearing dates. They also want them to have better access to legal counsel.

Mexican officials want exemptions of “particularly vulnerable populations,” and better logistical coordination when asylum-seekers are returned to Mexico.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk said the elimination of the “Remain in Mexico” policy was unlawful but did allow the Biden administration to end it in the future. Biden officials say they hope to craft a legal plan that will do so.

According to court documents, the policy should go into effect around mid-November.

Homeland security said in a statement to AP, “It remains committed to building a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system that upholds our laws and values,” but under the “Remain in Mexico” policy, many families face immense violence once are pushed back into Mexico.

According to humanrightsfirst.org, as of February 19, 2021 at least 1,544 publicly reported cases of murder, rape, torture, kidnapping, and other violent assaults against asylum seekers and migrants forced to return to Mexico.

The Biden administration is working to address the majority of issues Mexico has with the policy, but their struggles to address immigration continue.

In September, thousands of Haitian migrants gathered in a Texas town along the southern border with Mexico in a collective attempt to seek refuge and asylum in the United States.

Pictures of U.S. Border Patrol with whips on horseback trying to stop Haitians from entering the United States flooded the internet. The horrific images angered many on the right and left, which shifted most of the blame to the Biden administration.

Now many are questioning if Biden can keep his promises on revamping Immigration policies in the U.S.

Biden’s plan promised to modernize America’s immigration system and welcome immigrants into our communities. It also states wanting to reassert America’s commitment to asylum-seekers and refugees.

Those ideas appear to be stifled right now and Biden’s immigration plan is starting to look a little funny under the light.

After Anti-Haitian Violence At The Border, Biden Plans To Reinstate Dangerous Trump-Era Immigration Policy was originally published on newsone.com