The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Here’s Why Drake Wanted To Quit ‘Degrassi’ + New Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Album Is On The Way

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

It’s time to wrap the week up with another “Hot Spot” report by Da Brat, today including some new movie roundups, a revelation about Drake’s former acting career on Degrassi and album updates coming from rap vets Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

For those looking for a little horror at the theater this season, Halloween Kills is out and will see Michael Myers wrecking havoc yet again. If you’re more of a television buff, the report on why Drake wanted to quit Degrassi shortly before his rap career kicked off may be pretty interesting. Finally for the music heads, not only do we have new albums from Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg to look forward to before the end of the year, but it also looks like Coachella 2022 has loosened up on its strict vaccine mandate to attend the popular music festival.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Hear the full “Hot Spot” report for today by Da Brat on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Hot Spot: Here’s Why Drake Wanted To Quit ‘Degrassi’ + New Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Album Is On The Way  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 2 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 6 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 6 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 6 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 8 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close