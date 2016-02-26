‘Power’ Creator Courtney Kemp Agboh Talks Relationship With 50 Cent, #TellAWhitePerson?

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Courtney Kemp Agboh, the creator and show runner of Starz’ hit show Power. She talks about her journey through television, the misconceptions about 50 Cent and much more.

How a black woman got a show green light in Hollywood:

“It’s a number of factors. I’ve worked in mainstream television, since Bernie Mac have been mainstream. I was on The Good Wife for three years. I had a track record of being on good shows.”

'Power' Creator Courtney Kemp Agboh Talks Relationship With 50 Cent

Written By: Jacque Reid Posted February 26, 2016

