Remy Ma Has Instagram In A Frenzy Over Her Curve-Hugging, Little Black Dress

Rema Ma took to Instagram today (October 17) to show fans that she’s still the baddest when she posed in a little black dress and set the Internet ablaze.

In a four-part photo carousel, the rapper wore a super cute, curve-hugging, black cut-out dress and flicked it up for an impromptu social media photoshoot. The dress had long sleeves and a cut-out in the middle, which showed off her toned mid-drift. The dress stopped right above her knees to expose her toned legs and thighs, where she rocked a pair of clear and black strappy heels. She accessorized the look with blinged-out jewelry including a shiny, link chain necklace, oversized silver hoop earrings, and rings and bracelets on each arm.

Check out the look below.

According to Remy’s caption, her little sisters picked out this sexy dress for the 41-year-old, and was actually worn backward by accident, but still turned out to look just as good! “Sidebar: I needed something to wear..fast…My little sisters picked this dress for me ,” she captioned the photo set. “Double Sidebar: I hated it and by accident, I put it on backwards.. I love it! ”

We weren’t the only one loving this look on Remy as fans flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “ ,” commented comedian and talk show host, Loni Love, while TT Torez said told Remy that she’s “Cuteeeeeeee.” Another IG user commented, “ sister Girllllllll!!!!” while others laughed at Remy’s caption and the fact that she wore the dress by accident but still managed to look that good!

We’re loving this glow on Remy Ma!

