Black Business Spotlight: Lisa & Jamaal Kelly of Vegan Meats, Treats & Eats

This month, we are shining the spotlight on Lisa & Jamaal Kelly of Vegan Meats, Treats and Eats.

Cincinnati born and bred, Jamaal Kelly has been cooking since the age of 7 and was inspired to begin cooking by his father.  Also being motivated by his mother, Jamaal used her superior business sense to help him peruse his entrepreneurship.

Having been vegan for many years now, Jamaal noticed the lack of vegan restaurants and options available in the city.  This gave him the idea to offer a full niche, vegan friendly menu full of great tastes and fabulous flavors.  With his wife Lisa as his partner, Jamaal opened their food truck, Vegan Meats, Treats & Eats in February of 2021.

Jamaal and Lisa Kelly, of Vegan Meats, Treats & Eats, 101.5 The Buzz & Walker Funeral Homes congratulate you once again on being nominated and selected as this months Black Business Spotlight Winner.

