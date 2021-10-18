Fake COVID Card Will Cost Evander Kane $1.6M Months After NHL Player Filed For Bankruptcy

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The hits keep on coming for Evander Kane. Months after the San Jose Sharks’ forward filed for bankruptcy; he is being suspended for misrepresenting his vaccination status.

The NHL announced Monday that Kane would face a 21-game suspension after being investigated for submitting a fake vaccination card. Kane released a statement apologizing to his teammates for violating the NHL rule. Calling the move a” mistake,” he said he would work hard to earn his way back on the ice.

“During my suspension, I will continue to participate in counseling to help me make better decisions in the future,” said Kane in a statement. “When my suspension is over, I plan to return to the ice with great effort, determination, and love for the game of hockey.”

Canada’s CBC News reported he would forfeit over $1.6 million of his season salary to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund. He was expected to earn $7 million this season.

“While we are encouraged by Evander’s commitment to moving forward, we are extremely disappointed by his disregard for the health and safety protocols put in place by the NHL and the NHLPA,” the team said in a statement. “We will not be commenting further on Evander’s status before the conclusion of the NHL’s mandated suspension.”

A first-round draft pick in 2009, Kane is no stranger to controversy.

The Mercury News reported Kane filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy earlier this year, estimating his total debt at $26.8 million and assets as $10.2 million. A creditor filed suit in May alleging he misrepresented his financial standing.

A prior investigation into allegations of betting on league games or even throwing games found no evidence to support the claims. While he listed $1.5 million in gambling debts in his bankruptcy filing, it does not appear there was anything inappropriate as it pertained to his league involvement.

News reports also indicate the league also found no evidence of abuse against his former partner.

Kane is one of a handful of Black players in the NHL. Estimates indicate less than 5 percent of NHL players are Black or people of color.

Fake vaccination cards have become an increasing issue with the enforcement of vaccine mandates and widespread misinformation about the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccinations.

WebMD reported in September that U.S. Customs seized over 6,000 fake vaccine cards.

As previously reported by NewsOne, vaccine cards have become an increasing issue as mandates become more common. But such forgeries are illegal.

Creating or using a forged government document is a federal crime and could land you up to five years in federal prison. Federal statutes make it illegal to use any government seal in a forged document. All U.S. vaccination cards have the CDC logo in the right corner. If this shows up on a fake vaccine card, you are committing a crime. If you are caught with one, even if your intention is just to show as proof, you will be breaking the law and may end up being punished, according to U.S Federal statutes.

Read the U.S. Federal statute below…

18 U.S. Code § 1017

“Whoever fraudulently or wrongfully affixes or impresses the seal of any department or agency of the United States, to or upon any certificate, instrument, commission, document, or paper or with knowledge of its fraudulent character, with wrongful or fraudulent intent, uses, buys, procures, sells, or transfers to another any such certificate, instrument, commission, document, or paper, to which or upon which said seal has been so fraudulently affixed or impressed, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than five years, or both.”

See Also:

NHL Player Being Investigated For Allegedly Using A Fake Vaccine Card

After Pfizer’s News Of Promising Vaccine Results, Concerns Linger About Vaccine Equity for Under 12 Year Olds

Notable Black Anti-Vaxxers Who Won't Endorse The COVID-19 Vaccine 19 photos Launch gallery Notable Black Anti-Vaxxers Who Won't Endorse The COVID-19 Vaccine 1. Letitia Wright Source:Getty 1 of 19 Source:Getty 1 of 19 2. Kyrie Irving Source:Getty 2 of 19 Source:Getty 2 of 19 3. Laila Ali Source:Getty 3 of 19 Source:Getty 3 of 19 4. Kent Bazemore Source:Getty 4 of 19 Source:Getty 4 of 19 5. Trey Burke Source:Getty 5 of 19 Source:Getty 5 of 19 6. Busta Rhymes Source:Getty 6 of 19 Source:Getty 6 of 19 7. Herman Cain Source:Getty 7 of 19 Source:Getty 7 of 19 8. Wayne Dupree, right-wing talk show host Source:Twitter.com/WayneDupreeShow 8 of 19 Source:Twitter.com/WayneDupreeShow 8 of 19 9. Larry Elder Source:Getty 9 of 19 Source:Getty 9 of 19 10. Louis Farrakhan Source:Getty 10 of 19 Source:Getty 10 of 19 11. Thomas 'The Hitman' Hearns Source:Getty 11 of 19 Source:Getty 11 of 19 12. Dwight Howard Source:Getty 12 of 19 Source:Getty 12 of 19 13. DJ Maseo from De La Soul Source:Getty 13 of 19 Source:Getty 13 of 19 14. Nicki Minaj Source:Getty 14 of 19 Source:Getty 14 of 19 15. Cam Newton Source:Getty 15 of 19 Source:Getty 15 of 19 16. Candace Owens Source:Getty 16 of 19 Source:Getty 16 of 19 17. Pete Rock Source:Getty 17 of 19 Source:Getty 17 of 19 18. Kanye West Source:Getty 18 of 19 Source:Getty 18 of 19 19. Andrew Wiggins Source:Getty 19 of 19 Source:Getty 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading Notable Black Anti-Vaxxers Who Won’t Endorse The COVID-19 Vaccine Notable Black Anti-Vaxxers Who Won't Endorse The COVID-19 Vaccine [caption id="attachment_4208758" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Lenox Hill Hospital Chair of Emergency Medicine Yves Duroseau receives the COVID-19 vaccine from Doctor Michelle Chester at Long Island Jewish Medical Center on December 14, 2020, in New Hyde Park on Long Island, New York. | Source: Scott Heins / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 8:30 a.m. ET, Oct . 7 Originally published Sept. 14 Public health officials have said they need all hands on deck to promote the COVID-19 vaccine. But when those hands are attached to celebrities' Twitter fingers, there's no telling what kind of messages about the pandemic, let alone the vaccine, will be posted for their legions of loyal followers to heed blindly. And while prominent right-wing, conservative Republicans who are white have largely been the face of COVID-19 misinformation and vaccine hesitancy and skepticism, lately, there is a growing number of notable Black people have been similarly embracing a school of thought that questions not only the vaccine but also its true intentions, its effectiveness as well as the possibility of life-altering side effects; suspicions that have been widely and readily debunked as conspiracy theories. Athletes and entertainers who have millions of fans around the world have especially revealed themselves to be among the most outspoken when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine. But it's far from just limited to them, as there are Black politicians, public figures and celebrities who are equally doing their part to cast doubt on the vaccine, which public health officials say is crucial to bringing the pandemic under control. In a similar yet decidedly different instance of the type of influence a celebrity and well-known people can wield, it wasn't that long ago when then-lame duck President Donald Trump and his cronies inspired a throng of angry and violent white supremacists to illegally break into the U.S. Capitol in a deadly act of treason. It was all based on misinformation that spread a "big lie." It's a little bit more complicated with similarly well-known people refusing to endorse the vaccine. Yes, like Jan. 6, their followers are listening and likely ready to heed their word, no matter how flawed. But unlike Jan. 6, the vaccine skepticism knows no political boundary. White conservatives may be the face of anti-vaxxers, but the truth is there are plenty of Black folks who are just as hesitant -- albeit likely not solely for politically motivated for reasons. A lot of those Black folks are highly recognizable and influential people, something that makes their hesitance to endorse the COVID-19 vaccine that much more confounding for public health officials urging vaccinations at all cost. But in the COVID-19 era with an unprecedented pandemic that is killing people of all ages and backgrounds and social statuses, the words about the vaccine from these famous Black folks may hit their fans and supporters a little different and allow them to more readily accept misinformation without doing any research for themselves. This below list couldn't possibly document every single instance of a notable Black person who won't publicly endorse the COVID-19 vaccine. Still, it would be naive to underestimate the reach of their collective words, no matter the topic. Continue reading Notable Black Anti-Vaxxers Who Won’t Endorse The COVID-19 Vaccine

Fake COVID Card Will Cost Evander Kane $1.6M Months After NHL Player Filed For Bankruptcy was originally published on newsone.com