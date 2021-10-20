BET Is Bringing The ‘2021 Soul Train Awards’ To Apollo Theater For The First Time Ever

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The 2021 edition of the Soul Train Awards has a new location.

BET announced the 2021 Soul Train Awards are leaving Las Vegas and coming to Harlem to the legendary Apollo Theater, now in its 88th year. This move marks the first time in the awards show’s 33-year history that it will be taped in New York City and will be one of the Apollo Theater’s first in-person events.

This year’s edition of the Soul Train Awards will continue to celebrate the best in soul music and television while recognizing the iconic dance show’s 50th anniversary.

“Don Cornelius’ brilliant vision created a revolutionary show that became a cornerstone in American culture. Fifty years later, the Soul Train Awards continues to amplify his powerful message of Love, Peace & Soul to a global audience,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. “We are honored to be a part of the Soul Train legacy and partner with the national treasure that is the Apollo to celebrate Black excellence and culture with one unforgettable night of can’t miss moments.”

“The Apollo has long been a center of Black cultural and creative innovation for Harlem, the city of New York, and the world. It has provided a platform for Black artists at all stages of their careers and a gathering place for audiences to express themselves freely,” Apollo Executive Producer Kamilah Forbes added. “The Apollo is thrilled to partner with BET to host the Soul Train Awards, bringing together three iconic brands that represent Black culture and excellence under one roof. This is an occasion to celebrate, and we look forward to the incredible performances that will light up our stage during the Soul Train Awards.”

The 2021 Soul Train Awards premiere on BET and BET Her on Sunday, November 28 at 8 pm ET/PT, but will be taped on November 20.

Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, will oversee the annual show. Jamal Noisetteto will Co-Executive Produce for BET. Jessie Collins, who helmed The Weeknd’s Super Bowl LV Pepsi Halftime show and co-executive produced this year’s Grammy Awards, will serve as executive producer for the 2021 Soul Train Awards.

—

Photo: BET PR / Soul Train Awards

BET Is Bringing The ‘2021 Soul Train Awards’ To Apollo Theater For The First Time Ever was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3: