Serena Williams Supports Her Hubby In A Hot Asymmetric Cocktail Dress

Whew child!  Serena Williams looked absolutely stunning on her husband's arm in a black asymmetrical cocktail dress.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Robin Hood Benefit 2021

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Whew child!  Serena Williams looked absolutely stunning on her husband’s arm in a black asymmetrical cocktail dress that showed her entire toned leg and hugged her curves in all the right places.

We are quite sure that Serena’s husband, Alexis Ohanian, could not keep his eyes off his fabulous wife in this body-hugging dress that the tennis star donned to Alexis’ Robin Hood event.  The dress was simple with a touch of pow as it revealed her entire leg on one side.  It featured long sleeves and rhinestone encrusted fringe that draped over her athletic thigh.  The getup was paired with sexy fishnet stockings and simple gold/diamond jewelry.  Her makeup, done by Farzana Zaman, gave her a natural, yet glam look which matched perfectly with her pulled back ponytail (styled by Alexander Armand).  Not to be outdone, Alexis looked dapper in a navy blue suit and a sky blue tie as he proudly stood next to his famous wife.

Serena posted the picture of her and her boo to her Instagram expressing how happy she was to accompany her man.  The mogul wrote, “Was so fun to be his date. So happy you co-chaired such a inspiring night 🥰🥰…. The story continues….”  Fans adored the picture (and of course the dress) leaving fire and heart eye emojis under her caption.

Serena was styled by Kesha.

Serena Williams Supports Her Hubby In A Hot Asymmetric Cocktail Dress  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

