Halle Berry’s Second rē•spin Edit Collection Is Perfect For Your Fall Athleisure Drip

Halle Berry is back with her second rē•spin collection in partnership with Sweaty Betty. After the success of her first athleisure launch – with much of the collection selling out within 24 hours – the team is welcoming a new vision, just in time for the fall.

This time around, Halle fuses her love for comfort and nature with a palette of soft greens, warm creams and deep, earthy blacks. This collection will also highlight Sweaty Betty’s newest legging franchise, the Super Soft.

“I loved working with the Sweaty Betty team designing my first collection and I’m so excited to be launching a second drop,” says Halle Berry. “I’m so proud of this collection – it’s my ideal fall wardrobe. It’s effortless, adaptable, and complements my lifestyle perfectly.”

Adds Halle, “I’ve been a longtime fan of Sweaty Betty’s Power Leggings and wore them to train for my new movie and directorial debut, Bruised. I train five times a week and like to mix up my workout wardrobe, so I’m honored to launch Sweaty Betty’s new Super Soft range in my collection. We named it after Athena, the goddess of war, as that’s how they will make you feel – like a warrior. I can’t wait to send everyone I know the beautiful accessories – cashmere socks, soft beanies, and oversized scarves – this Holiday season.”

“Expanding on our first sold out collab with Halle has been the dream,” remarks Jemma Cassidy, Sweaty Betty’s Chief Product Officer. “We’re constantly pushing ourselves to test the boundaries of activewear innovation and I’m thrilled we’re partnering with her to launch our new Super Soft franchise in this collection. We’ve sourced the best technical fabric in the world, fitted the pieces in-house and strategically placed seams to give a leg-lengthening effect and sculpt the body. Working together for a second time has really allowed us to explore Halle’s vision; building on the lounge and layering pieces she wears and loves in addition to technical activewear, to complete a full wardrobe for active women that reflects her strength and rebellious spirit.”

The limited edition collection is available in sizes XXS to XXL, with prices ranging from $14 – $348. The collection will be available from October 22nd on sweatybetty.com and through select retail partners worldwide.

