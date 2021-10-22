Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Chloe Bailey Spotted Courtside With Rapper Gunna In This Curve-Hugging Fit

Chloe Bailey and rapper Gunna sparked dating rumors when the duo pulled up to the Hawks game, Thursday night, looking like a very stylish and young power couple.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrities Attend Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks - October 21, 2021

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Chloe Bailey and rapper Gunna sparked dating rumors after the two were spotted together court side the Hawks vs. Mavericks game in Atlanta on Thursday night. Chloe looked fabulous, per usual. The Have Mercy singer wore an Osman Studio bodysuit and Gucci belt and shades to the game. She was also seen in the curve-hugging fit earlier in the day when she greeted fans outside an appearance at Spelman College. Gunna also looked stylish in a pair of fresh kicks, Cartier glasses and his signature jewels to match his chill swag.

Chloe and Gunna first sparked dating rumors when Gunna shot his shot when he shared a screenshot from Chloe’s VMAs performance on Instastories. “It’s the [tongue emoji] for me,” he wrote.

Celebrities Attend Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks - October 21, 2021

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Dasani is now trending thanks to the duo. In the photos, you can see a bottle of Dasani, styrofoam cup and bottle of Minute Maid (the logo coincidentally isn’t shown) between them. Fans have taken to Twitter to express their shock at the two showing up to the game together.

Listen, maybe the arena only sold Dasani and sis was thirsty. Shrugs.

Neither Chloe or Gunna have responded to the rumors, but he’s one of the hottest in the game and so is she, so we’re not surprised the two linked up.

RELATED STORIES:

Chloe Bailey Explains How And Why She Became That B*tch, And We Agree

Gunna Is The Face Of Foot Locker’s New Apparel Line, LCKR By Foot Locker

 

Chloe Bailey Spotted Courtside With Rapper Gunna In This Curve-Hugging Fit  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 2 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 6 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 7 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 8 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close