Everything You Need To Know About The COVID-19 Booster Shots [WATCH]

The latest news in battling COVID-19 is centering around booster shots, which for those already vaccinated is the next step in being fully protected against possible breakthrough infection.

The good Dr. Collier returns to the show once again for another helpful “Health Update” that covers all you need to know about COVID-19 booster shots.

In addition to breaking down the best ways of deciding which version of the shot is right for you, Collier also took a few calls from listeners that also were concerned about how it affects their flu shots as well. Thankfully, our reliable in-house doc was more than ready to give his personal advice in addition to also explaining the official medial advisory.

Learn some helpful tips from today’s “Health Update” with Dr. Collier on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

