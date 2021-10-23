Arts & Entertainment
Michael B. Jordan Gave A Sweet Speech At Lori Harvey’s SKN Launch Party: ‘There’s No Place I’d Rather Be’

Michael B. Jordan was all smiles last night while supporting Lori Harvey's skincare launch and gave a sweet speech expressing his pride over the beauty's new business venture.

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan

Source: Prince Williams / Randy Holmes

Love was in the air last night at Lori Havey’s SKN by LH skincare launch event as Lori’s boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan gave a super sweet speech in honor of his entrepreneur boo.

During the event, the 34-year-actor took the mic and turned to Lori to say, “I want to say that I’m extremely, extremely proud of you,” he started. “From the moment I met you, just having a vision, having a goal, sticking to your guns, not being distracted by outside opinions and views and perspectives. You had something that you saw in your mind and you got it done. And everybody’s here supporting you. Like, the people that love you, the people that really care about you, the people that really matter, and if they can’t be here, they’re sending their love. So they’re proud of you, I’m proud of you, your parents are extremely proud of you, and there’s no place I’d rather be.”

Check out a clip of the sweet moment, courtesy of The Jasmine Brand, below.

Lori’s parents, Marjorie and Steve Harvey stood right by their daughter’s side, with Marjorie grabbing the mic shortly after MBJ to also express how proud she is of her 24-year-old daughter for following her dreams and taking this so seriously.

Also in attendance of the night’s festivities were Ryan Destiny, Normani, Marsai Martin, and Justine Skye, who set the Internet ablaze when they shared their melanated pictures from the event to Instagram.

 

Congratulations to Lori Harvey on a successful skincare launch!

Lori Harvey Slays In House of CB

Saweetie And Lori Harvey Link Up At An Event And Set Twitter Ablaze

Michael B. Jordan Gave A Sweet Speech At Lori Harvey’s SKN Launch Party: ‘There’s No Place I’d Rather Be’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

