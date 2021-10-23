Melanin Overload: Justine Skye, Normani, Ryan Destiny, And Marsai Martin Shine At Lori Harvey’s SKN Launch Party

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Black girl magic was in full effect last night at Lori Harvey’s SKN by LH skincare launch party and the pictures are everything! Among those in attendance at the big event were Justine Skye, Normani, Ryan Destiny, and Marsai Martin, who took the opportunity to link up and flick it up for the cameras, giving us all the melanin overload that we needed!

The Shade Room posted a few pics from last night’s festivities, showing the beautiful ladies as they posed in the photo booth. Check out the flicks below:

“Face cards NEVER DECLINED!!!!!! ,” one fan said of the gorgeous ladies while another wrote, “It’s the Lips, the cheek bones , the skin tone. Yessssss super beautiful.” It’s true, the girls look GOOD!

Fashion Bomb Daily also gathered some BTS footage from inside the event as well as details of Normani’s super fashionable ensemble. Here, the songstress is seen wearing a super cute brown leather corset-like top and baggy jeans courtesy of @ulyanasergeenko. She paired the look with a mini brown ag and wore her hair in big, fluffy curls.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVYYefUl4zZ/

A Lori Harvey fan page also posted details from inside the event where we were able to see Ryan Destiny’s all-brown ensemble, as well as the lady of the hour, Lori Harvey’s all-white Monot SS22 dress, and @femme_la heels.

We’re loving all this melanin!

