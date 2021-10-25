Ohio updates guidelines for COVID-19 quarantining in schools

Ohio
| 10.25.21
Dismiss
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Pre school teacher helping little multiracial boy to wear face mask indoors at nursery school, coronavirus concept.

Source: Halfpoint Images / Getty

According to NBC4i, the Ohio Department of Health updated its COVID-19 quarantine guidance for state schools Monday.

State health director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff laid out two scenarios, called “mask to stay” and “test to play.”

  • “Mask to stay” allows a student to remain in the classroom after exposure to a positive COVID-19 case as long as they wear a mask for 14 days, with the option to stop wearing the mask after seven days if the student shows no symptoms and tests negative between the fifth and seventh days.
  • “Test to play” refers to participation in extracurricular activities. To continue to participate, a student must show no symptoms and wear a mask when possible, such as on buses. In addition, the student must test immediately to prove they do not have COVID-19, and then again between the fifth and seventh days.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The Latest:

 

Famous Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19

7 photos Launch gallery

Famous Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19

Continue reading Famous Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19

Famous Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19

Anti-vaxxers with a platform who protested against or tried to discredit the COVID-19 vaccine are dying from the virus. For months, right-wing talk show hosts and some celebrities alike have all railed against the vaccine and as a result, many of their listeners also didn’t get vaccinated. Now, some of those same conservative mouthpieces are dying from COVID-19, heightening concerns that even those deaths won’t be enough to change skeptics’ minds about the vaccine. As the delta variant continues to infect more Americans, the virus doesn’t seem to be slowing down. New infection cases continue to rise and hospitals once again are being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. COVID-19 deaths are also on the rise, up 355% since early July, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Unvaccinated people are also 29 times more likely to be hospitalized and five times more likely to be infected by the virus. Although vaccinations have been around for over two centuries, the spread of misinformation has made it difficult for people to understand the truth. As the internet becomes the dominant place for people to get information, fake news spreads, which leads to mistrust. During times of crisis, many people turn to the information and the people they are comfortable with and facts become less important. Anti-vaxxers find online communities that strengthen their viewpoint instead of present clear and precise answers to questions many people have about the vaccination. In these communities, opinion and general statements turn into solid facts. They are harder on their viewpoint and it becomes impossible to change their minds. They begin to think they are right and everyone else is wrong, which causes them to search for more information that supports their own views. In doing this it becomes easy to draw conclusions from not only a lack of evidence but also incorrect evidence. It takes very little research on the internet to find people who say COVID vaccines are harmful. Many times anti-vaxxers take statements out of context and misinterpret data all together causing even more confusion. You do not get a second chance at life and sadly these anti-vaxxers won’t get the opportunity to fix their mistakes. Here is a list of famous anti-vaxxers who have died from COVID-19. SEE ALSO:  White People Riot As Proud Boys Suspected At Violent Anti-Vaxxer Rally That LAPD Blames On Antifa Anti-Vaxxing Capitol Riot Lawyer Who Defended Kyle Rittenhouse Is In Grave Condition With COVID-19

Ohio updates guidelines for COVID-19 quarantining in schools  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 2 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 6 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 7 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 8 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close