Ohio updates guidelines for COVID-19 quarantining in schools

Famous Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19

Anti-vaxxers with a platform who protested against or tried to discredit the COVID-19 vaccine are dying from the virus. For months, right-wing talk show hosts and some celebrities alike have all railed against the vaccine and as a result, many of their listeners also didn't get vaccinated. Now, some of those same conservative mouthpieces are dying from COVID-19, heightening concerns that even those deaths won't be enough to change skeptics' minds about the vaccine. As the delta variant continues to infect more Americans, the virus doesn't seem to be slowing down. New infection cases continue to rise and hospitals once again are being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. COVID-19 deaths are also on the rise, up 355% since early July, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Unvaccinated people are also 29 times more likely to be hospitalized and five times more likely to be infected by the virus. Although vaccinations have been around for over two centuries, the spread of misinformation has made it difficult for people to understand the truth. As the internet becomes the dominant place for people to get information, fake news spreads, which leads to mistrust. During times of crisis, many people turn to the information and the people they are comfortable with and facts become less important. Anti-vaxxers find online communities that strengthen their viewpoint instead of present clear and precise answers to questions many people have about the vaccination. In these communities, opinion and general statements turn into solid facts. They are harder on their viewpoint and it becomes impossible to change their minds. They begin to think they are right and everyone else is wrong, which causes them to search for more information that supports their own views. In doing this it becomes easy to draw conclusions from not only a lack of evidence but also incorrect evidence. It takes very little research on the internet to find people who say COVID vaccines are harmful. Many times anti-vaxxers take statements out of context and misinterpret data all together causing even more confusion. You do not get a second chance at life and sadly these anti-vaxxers won't get the opportunity to fix their mistakes. Here is a list of famous anti-vaxxers who have died from COVID-19.