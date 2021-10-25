Arts & Entertainment
Get Your First Look At Porsha Williams’ New Spinoff Series, ‘Porsha’s Family Matters’

Porsha Williams takes fans inside her life with her family, friends, and controversial engagement to Simon Guobadia in her new reality series, "Porsha's Family Matters."

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 17

Source: Bravo / Getty

Porsha Williams has just debuted the first look into her new limited spinoff reality series, and we’ve got the details inside!

Premiering Sunday, Nov. 28 on Bravo, Porsha’s Family Matters will take viewers inside Porsha’s life with her family, friends, and her controversial engagement to fiancé Simon Guobadia, a storyline that appears to be causing major drama with her family, especially while the group is on a family trip to Mexico. “I have single-handedly pulled my family and friends into my personal s–t,” Porsha laughed in the trailer before telling her family that she’s his, “fourth wife.”

“I want to know why Simon’s three previous marriages didn’t work,” one of Porsha’s family members asked in the clip while another asked, “How you engaged to a married man?” Porsha then addressed her family’s concerns, saying “The optics don’t look great because people don’t have all the facts.”

Porsha posted the explosive trailer to her Instagram page with the caption, “💣PORSHA’S FAMILY MATTERS ❤️‍🔥🙌🏾 Official Super tease trailer! Here we go! (( Don’t miss the premiere dropping Sunday, November 28th – only on @BravoTV )) #RhoaPorshasFamilyMatters #Rhoa #PorshaWilliams.”

Check it out below.

Beauties, will you be watching?

Porsha Williams Debuts Sexy Short Cut

Is Porsha Williams About To Bring Back This 2000s Style Trend?

