The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

3 Things You Need To Know With Jeff Johnson: Donald Trump, The Black Panthers & Dave Chappelle

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

You can always rely on Jeff Johnson to keep it real with his “3 Things You Need To Know” report, and today he gives us an unfiltered take on Donald Trump’s alleged presidential run to avoid prosecution, a new honor for the Black Panther Party for Self-Defense and Dave Chappelle standing up for himself in the face of controversy over his new Netflix special.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Jeff makes it a point to explain that Trump’s potential plans are neither smart nor clever but speak more to the cowardice of those in power that fear the political implications that could come from prosecution should he choose to run. In regards to the Black Panther Party for Self-Defense, a permanent bust was erected in Oakland this past weekend to honor the organization’s 55th anniversary and co-founder Huey P. Newton. Chappelle’s determination to fight for his right to create freely without censorship rounded out the list and ended things with something very important to think about.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

Check out today’s “3 Things You Need To Know” with Jeff Johnson below on Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

3 Things You Need To Know With Jeff Johnson: Donald Trump, The Black Panthers & Dave Chappelle  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 2 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 6 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 7 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 8 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close