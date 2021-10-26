The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: The New ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Cast Revealed! Marlo Hampton Gets A Peach! [WATCH]

Da Brat kicks off another day of the “Hot Spot,” this time filling us in on the latest news surrounding Dave Chappelle’s Netflix controversy, the unfortunate loss of a music industry vet and changes to the cast of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta that we’re sure will come as a surprise to fans of the show.

After weeks of public statements from both sides of the LGBTQ+ backlash stemming from his new stand-up special The Closer, Dave finally spoke out for himself to clear up misinformation while also laying down his own terms when it comes to having a conversation to resolve any issues. Pendulum Records founder and legendary Motown exec Ruben Rodriguez sadly passed away, leaving behind a legacy that won’t soon be forgotten. In RHOA news, expect many changes and returns to happen on this season of the hit reality series, and although Porsha confirmed her exit you’ll still be able to see her in a show of her own which covers family, her controversial new relationship and the drama that unfolds when both collide.

Let Da Brat break it all down below in the “Hot Spot” on Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

Hot Spot: The New ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Cast Revealed! Marlo Hampton Gets A Peach! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

