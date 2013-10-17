Kerry Washington Planning to Host ‘SNL’ Despite Casting Criticism

*As criticism of “Saturday Night Live’s” lack of black female cast members escalated this week after zero were included in its list of new hires, suddenly, the producers have announced that a black woman will serve as guest host next month.

“SNL” revealed this morning that “Scandal” star Kerry Washington will make her guest-hosting debut on Nov. 2.

As previously reported, “SNL” cast member Kenan Thompson made headlines yesterday when he told TV Guide that, yes, it’s the show’s sixth consecutive year without a black female cast member because, turns out, there are just no black female comics out there who are qualified for the gig.

“It’s just a tough part of the business,” Thompson said. “Like in auditions, they just never find ones that are ready.” When asked how the show plans to handle any spoofs of black female celebrities, Thompson responded, “I don’t know. We just haven’t done them. That’s what I’m saying. Maybe [Jay Pharoah] will do it or something, but even he doesn’t really want to do it.”

Eminem will be the musical guest for Washington’s broadcast.

