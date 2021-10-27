News
HomeNews

College Football Player Charged With Murder Of Trans Woman He Claims Catfished Him On Tinder

Suspended Virginia Tech linebacker Isimemen Etute is facing up to 40 years in prison.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

A suspended college football player has been formally indicted on murder charges stemming from the killing of a trans woman he met on a dating app.

Isimemen David Etute, a freshman who was recruited to play linebacker at Virginia Tech, was hit with second-degree murder charges in the death of Jerry Paul Smith in May. A grand jury returned the indictment on Wednesday.

Etute, who was arrested back in June for the May 31 killing, has said that Smith presented himself as a woman named Angie on Tinder. Under the purported assumption that Smith was a woman, Etute, 18, said they got together in April and had oral sex. The next month, Etute said he suspected Smith, 40, was not a biological woman and, according to the Roanoke Times, “groped Smith to try to determine his gender, used his phone’s flashlight to get a better look at Smith in the dark apartment, then began punching him.”

The phenomenon described by Etute is casually referred to as catfishing, a popular slang term for a person pretending to be someone who they are not on social media.

According to Virginia law, a conviction for second-degree murder is punishable by up to 40 years in prison and no fewer than five years.

Etute was arrested and suspended from the team. He was ultimately freed on a $75,000 bond and allowed to live with his family in Virginia Beach, but the indictment could threaten his freedom until the trial begins. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 18.

The nature of Smith’s brutal killing rocked the quiet college town of Blacksburg.

During a hearing in June shortly after the killing, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jason Morgan said Etute was “stomping” Smith, who was left left “bubbling and gurgling” on his floor at his home in Blacksburg. Morgan said every bone in Smith’s face was broken, including having his teeth knocked out along with fractures of the cranium.

Etute’s defense attorney seemed to blame the victim during the hearing back in June.

“Nobody deserves to die, but I don’t mind saying, don’t pretend you are something that you are not,” Jimmy Turk said at the time. “Don’t target or lure anyone under that perception. That’s just wrong.”

Violence against the trans community has soared in recent years.

Smith was one of at least 41 transgender or gender non-conforming people who have been killed this year from targeted violence, according to the Human Rights Campaign. That followed “the most violent year” against transgender people with 44 killings that disproportionately affected Black and brown people.

SEE ALSO:

Say Their Names! Another Black Trans Woman Killed As Anti-LGBTQ Violence Reaches Crisis Levels

Viral Clip Of Black Trans Woman’s Brutal Attack Sparks Outrage

Social Media Mourns Two Black Trans Women Killed Over A Week's Time

Social Media Mourns Two Black Trans Women Killed Over A Week's Time

10 photos Launch gallery

Social Media Mourns Two Black Trans Women Killed Over A Week's Time

Continue reading Social Media Mourns Two Black Trans Women Killed Over A Week’s Time

Social Media Mourns Two Black Trans Women Killed Over A Week's Time

[caption id="attachment_3958507" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Europa Press News / Getty[/caption] People are mourning, yet again, the tragic deaths of Black transgender women with cries of #BlackTransLivesMatter. The graphic details are below. https://twitter.com/RaquelWillis_/status/1271392641964560384   According to Out, Dominique "Rem'mie" Fells was the first woman found dead when her dismembered body was discovered alongside the Schuylkill River in the Bartman's Garden area of Philadelphia Monday night. Cops are handling the case as a homicide. “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the recent passing of a member of our LGBTQ family,” the Philadelphia’s Office of LGBT Affairs said in a statement after Fells was identified. “The pain of such a loss is always difficult, but it is especially deep as we are in the midst of Pride month—a season typically filled with joy and celebration for many in our community.” Initial media reports misgendered Fells as law enforcement took several days trying to identify her remains. Both of her legs were severed mid-thigh, causing authorities to believe Fells might have been run over by a train. "What's unusual is that both of the victim's legs were cut off at the upper thighs. The body also seems to have some trauma to the head and face," said Chief Inspector Scott Small of the Philadelphia Police Department, according to 6ABC. The second trans woman to be killed was Riah Milton. Investigators say she was shot several times during an attempted robbery in Liberty Township, Ohio, on Tuesday. Investigators and reporting from LailasNews.com say Miltion was lured to a park by three people in an apparent robbery attempt, which resulted in her being fatally shot several times. So far, Kaleb Marshall Tooson, 18, and a 14-year-old girl have been arrested in connection to the robbery and death, according to investigators. Tooson is the suspected shooter and he was treated for injuries after he accidentally shot himself. A warrant has been issued for a third man, Jeffrey Cross, 25, who remains at-large. Along with charges related to the killing and robbery, Cross is also wanted for alleged unlawful conduct with a minor. The killing of Fells and Milton has occurred amid long-lasting criticism that #BlackLivesMatter participants fail to address the violence transgender people face, especially Black trans women. Although intra-communal violence has always been an issue amongst Black people just like any other race, Black trans people still face systematic and cultural barriers that lead to their deaths. For example, according to a Human Rights Campaign report, Black transgender people have double the unemployment rate of all transgender people and they have four times that of the U.S. general population. Forty-one percent of Black transgender also report experiencing homelessness at some point in their lives, which is more than five times the rate of the general U.S. population. Meanwhile, many transgender people have to engage in sex work for survival and at least 1 in 3 victims of anti-trans fatal violence since 2013 reportedly engaged in sex work. In addition to this, 54 percent of transgender people report having experienced some type of intimate partner violence. Folks have called out different movements for not doing enough to address violence against trans people. Raquel Willis, a Black trans writer and activist, wrote as part of a series of tweets: "Cis folks of the Movement 4 Black Lives, the larger queer movement, and feminist movement have long failed Black trans people. It's time for a reckoning on your collective silence and inaction." https://twitter.com/RaquelWillis_/status/1271392644284010497   She ended by tweeting: "We mourn for you, do you mourn for us? We cry for you, do you cry for us? We rally for you, do you rally for us? We imagine better for you, do you imagine better for us? Here’s another morning, after another long night of wondering, 'What will it take for y’all to hear us?'" https://twitter.com/RaquelWillis_/status/1271392648901931008   You can check out more tributes to Fells and Milton below.

College Football Player Charged With Murder Of Trans Woman He Claims Catfished Him On Tinder  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 2 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 6 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 7 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 8 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close