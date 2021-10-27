Arts & Entertainment
Ciara Slays In Archive ’92-’93 Dolce & Gabbana

Ciara recently brought back this archive Dolce & Gabbana look for her birthday and it's everything!

Ciara has been completely killing the fashion game lately and it doesn’t look like she has plans on stopping anytime soon!

Recently the singer was seen wearing an archive Dolce & Gabbana ensemble that was everything and more. Styled by celebrity stylist Kollin Carter, the 36-year-old wore a high fashion look from F/W 1992 that featured a black and white mini dress with a black tie, black sleeves, and a super cute black beret. She accessorized the look with black thigh-high sheer stockings and closed-toe pumps and wore a bright red lip to add a pop of color.

Kollin Carter shared the look on Instagram with the caption, “Birthday Suit…but make it archive Dolce. Bday Girl @ciara wearing F/W 1992 @dolcegabbana archive, paired with a classic @wolford stay-up stocking. #styledbyKollinCarter”

Check it out below.

Ciara also shared the adorable look to her own page with the caption, “Celebrating in my Birthday Suit. Archive Dolce 92-93 FW.”

“Oh this is it!!!! The hair is 🔥🔥🔥,” one fan said of the look while another said, “This is a look baby 🔥.” Ciara’s hubby and NFL baller, Russell Wilson, also took a liking to the ensemble, commenting “🔥🔥😍👀👀👀” to which one fan jokingly replied, “Another Wilson baby loading in 5, 4, 3 😂😂😂😂😂.”

It’s true, Ciara does look GOOD!

