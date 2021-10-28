White Man Wins $10 Million In Reverse Racism Lawsuit Based On The Color Of His Skin

A white man from Michigan won a $10 million discrimination lawsuit after a federal jury in Charlotte agreed with his claims that his former employer fired him because he was a white male.
In the lawsuit, David Duvall said in 2018, while living in Charlotte, he was fired from his job with Novant Health as senior vice president of marketing and communication because of the company’s efforts to diversify some of its top leadership positions.
The jury believed Duvall’s assertion of discrimination was correct and that he proved without a reasonable doubt that race and gender were motivating factors that led to his termination. The jury also stated that Novant Health couldn’t prove that it would have fired Duvall regardless of his race.
But Novant Heath asserts that Duvall was fired because he had poor leadership skills. The company also said Duvall admitted in a deposition that he didn’t believe the company was discriminating against him.
“We are extremely disappointed with the verdict as we believe it is not supported by the evidence presented at trial, which includes our reason for Mr. Duvall’s termination,” said a Novant Health spokeswoman. “It’s important for all current and future team members to know that this verdict will not change Novant Health’s steadfast commitment to diversity, inclusion, and equity for all.”
Duvall was replaced by two women–one black and one white. In the lawsuit, he claimed Novant violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits race and gender discrimination in the workplace.
“We are pleased that the jury agreed that Duvall’s race and gender were unlawful factors in his termination,” said Duvall’s lawyer. “We believe the punitive damages award is a message that an employer cannot terminate and replace employees to achieve greater diversity in the workforce.”
This is a dangerous precedent that could lead to more reverse racism discrimination cases in the United States. It also creates a false narrative that white men can discriminate against based on race, they legalize that viewpoint in the court of law.
The definition of racism is the systemic oppression of a racial group to the social, economic, and political advantage of another. How can a white man in America be discriminated against in a system of white supremacy? If a company puts diversity initiatives in place it’s more likely that only white men had to access these opportunities in the first place.
Adding people of color and women to your leadership groups shouldn’t give white men the opening to play the victim.
SEE ALSO:
Michael Jordan Opens Second Clinic In Charlotte To Combat Healthcare Inequality
Black Georgia Students Say They Were Suspended For Protesting Racism; Video Shows Police Threatened Them, Too
Exonerated! Falsely Accused Black Folks Freed From Prison
Exonerated! Falsely Accused Black Folks Freed From Prison
1. Herbert Alford
1 of 15
A Michigan man who spent nearly five years in custody is suing Hertz for failing to produce in a timely manner a receipt that would have proved his innocence long before he was convicted of a 2011 murder. https://t.co/kZaI5tdOv4— NBC News (@NBCNews) March 12, 2021
2. Walter Forbes
2 of 15
“I don’t hold contempt for the people who lied to convict me ... The reason is selfish: I wasn’t going to allow them to destroy me," said Walter Forbes, freed and exonerated last week after 37 years with the help of @UofMInnocence. https://t.co/WfanIitchU— The Innocence Project (@innocence) December 14, 2020
3. Termaine Joseph Hicks
3 of 15
An innocent Philadelphia man has been freed after spending 19 years in prison because two police officers wrongly claimed he’d raped a woman and then shot at them, when he’d in fact saved her from a different man .Attorneys for Termaine Joseph Hicks claim cops made up the story . pic.twitter.com/FJp5DQUMoQ— HJ (Hank) Ellison (@hjtherealj) December 18, 2020
4. Clifford Williams, Nathan Myers
4 of 15
After a combined 86 years incarcerated for a crime they did not commit, Clifford Williams Jr. and his nephew, Nathan Myers, were exonerated and released last week! Mr. Myers was 18 when he was arrested and is now 61. Mr. Williams was 33 and is now 76. https://t.co/EH2qPCspEj— Equal Justice Initiative (@eji_org) April 5, 2019
5. Calvin BrightSource:WUSA9 5 of 15
6. Kevin Baker, Sean Washington
6 of 15
Kevin Baker and Sean Washington received life terms in 1996 that were overturned on appeal in December https://t.co/MSWoxkwPzi— Courier-Post (@cpsj) February 4, 2020
7. Theophalis Wilson
7 of 15
Theophalis Wilson was 17-years-old when he was falsely accused of a triple murder in Philadelphia and sentenced to life in prison. Now, 28 years later, he finally has his freedom. He spoke with @KeithJones https://t.co/mVDISp68hy pic.twitter.com/RQ2pEdZBfM— NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) January 22, 2020
8. Alfred Chestnut, Ransom Watkins, and Andrew Stewart
8 of 15
And they are out: Alfred Chestnut, Ransom Watkins and Andrew Stewart walk out of the Baltimore city courthouse after 36 yrs for a crime they didn’t do: pic.twitter.com/5UDGWMZmOB— Tom Jackman (@TomJackmanWP) November 25, 2019
9. Deandre Charles
9 of 15
@KathyFndzRundle: DNA evidence, sketch and phone records linked Deandre Charles to rabbi's murder pic.twitter.com/td66jNFspF— Natalia Zea (@nataliazea4) December 9, 2015
10. Exonerated Five - Raymond Santana, Kevin Richardson, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam and Korey Wise
10 of 15
Central Park Five prosecutor resigns from Columbia Law School over miniseries fallout https://t.co/eWE3Z8mtGI pic.twitter.com/h3ndyWq7us— CBS News (@CBSNews) June 14, 2019
11. Anthony Ray Hinton
11 of 15
Name: Anthony Ray Hinton, who was on Alabama’s Death Row for nearly 30 years for a murder he didn’t commit. In 2018, he wrote about his experience in the NYT bestseller, The Sun Does Shine.— City of Birmingham (@cityofbhamal) October 4, 2019
Occupation: Works in community education with the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery pic.twitter.com/EwiaJueimb
12. Lamar Johnson
12 of 15
Lamar Johnson's mother on his release for murder he didn't commit; "Thank God, I knew he was innocent" #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/BJUcaQNKYO— John Rydell (@JohnRydell1) September 19, 2017
13. Wilbert Jones
13 of 15
Louisiana man freed from prison after serving 43 years for a crime he did not commit. Wilbert Jones was arrested in 1971 at the age of 19 and convicted of rape in 1974. A judge overturned his conviction weeks ago. He still had to pay $2,000 bail before becoming a free man today. pic.twitter.com/LYV4gbTPOf— Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) November 15, 2017
14. Xavier DavisSource:Courtesy of Xavier Davis 14 of 15
15. Huwe Burton
15 of 15
2,372nd Exon: Huwe Burton was convicted in 1991 for stabbing his mother to death when he was 16. He was exonerated on Jan 24th after an investigation showed that his confession was coerced and that his mother's real killer was likely a downstairs neighbor. https://t.co/TM3f76moQ5 pic.twitter.com/rsU1NlPr2y— Exoneration Registry (@exonerationlist) February 4, 2019
White Man Wins $10 Million In Reverse Racism Lawsuit Based On The Color Of His Skin was originally published on newsone.com