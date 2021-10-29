LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Def Jam is an iconic label that’s put us on artists like Jhené Aiko, Teyana Taylor and the incomparable Rihanna in the past, and now the imprint is introducing us to yet another R&B siren with multitalented singer & dancer Kendra Jae.

Incognito got a chance to get an exclusive with the West Coast native recently, and we can confirm that she’s definitely about to be as “big” as the title of her currently single suggests.

Among the topics Kendra Jae discussed on the show included her tomboy style influenced by late R&B queen Aaliyah, getting her start in the industry as a dancer for Beyoncé’s epic Formation World Tour, being besties with “Seesaw” collaborator Saweetie, aspirations to work with Doja Cat and Chris Brown plus a few rapid fire questions that really give you a dose of what her personality is all about.

Check out Incognito’s exclusive interview with Def Jam’s own Kendra Jae on Posted On The Corner below:

Kendra Jae Talks Aaliyah, Beyonce, Drake, Aspiring To Work With Doja Cat & Signing To Def Jam Records was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

