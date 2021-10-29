Arts & Entertainment
And Another One: Ciara Serves Looks On A Vintage Dolce Platter In This Archive 1992 Look

Now THIS is how you slay Scorpio Season.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-ELLE

Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

In true Scorpio fashion, Ciara is doing the most for her birthday festivities.

After celebrating with her husband Russell Wilson in Seattle’s Space Needle, the singer and mother to Future, Sienna, and Win, posed for the gram in some spicy high-fashion archived looks.

“Birthday SZN feeling like Gold 🏆 Archive Dolce S/S 1992,” she said in a post to her Instagram page. The singer looked statuesque in a gold beaded bra top, a matching beaded skirt, partnered with gold gloves, gold shoes, and a matching beaded gold purse.

The day before, she served more looks on a vintage Dolce platter clad in another archive ensemble.

“Celebrating in my Birthday Suit Archive Dolce 92-93 FW,” she captioned the series of photos.

Stunning is an understatement. The Level Up singer gave classic European vibes in a black and white cutout tuxedo dress, partnered with a black beret, thigh-high stockings, and mary jane pumps.

Scorpio’s are known for doing the most for their birthdays. I say this with confidence because I am also a Scorpio and there’s something about our season that brings out all of my extraness. I won’t be surprised is CiCi hits us with another archive look before the weekend is over. We can also expect her to do it big for Halloween. What do you think? Are you feeling Ciara’s look?

