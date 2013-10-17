CLOSE
Entertainment
Oprah Pulls Out The Big Guns For Lamar Odom Interview

Lamar odom oprah

Oprah wants to be the first media personality to interview Lamar Odom and she’s not stopping until she makes it happen.

According to reports, the “Oprah’s Next Chapter” host is in negotiations with Lamar’s camp to finalize an exclusive deal. Sources say the NBA star will agree to the tell-all only if the “conditions are right.”

Nothing has been set in stone, but TMZ reports if all goes well the sit-down will focus on his drug use, troubled marriage with Khloe Kardashian and future of his basketball career.

As we reported earlier, Lamar and his wife of four years are currently separated due to his alleged addiction to crack-cocaine.

We will keep you posted!

Oprah Pulls Out The Big Guns For Lamar Odom Interview was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Khloe Kardashian , Lamar Odom , Oprah

Photos
