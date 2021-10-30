Arts & Entertainment
Gabrielle Union Celebrates Her Birthday Weekend With Cheeky IG Photoshoot

Gabrielle Union shows off her beach bod with a cheeky IG photoshoot in honor of her birthday.

'American Son' Broadway Opening Night

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

Gabrielle Union is celebrating her birthday weekend in style. Yesterday, the now 49-year-old took to Instagram to share how she’s stepping into her new year of life and we must say, she’s doing it in luxury.

The actress posed on a yacht in the middle of the ocean and showed off her toned bikini body while her hubby, Dwyane Wade, stood back and snapped her best angles. Why “YESSSS, I am a Scorpio 😜🦂 What gave it away?? 😂😂 #49,” she captioned the cheeky photo.

“Period 😂😂🦂🦂🦂,” one of Gab’s 19.1 million followers commented on the IG pic while others left a series of heart eye and fire emojis to show their stamps of approval.

But this cheeky shot wasn’t all Gabrielle gave us on her birthday. She also showed off her bikini bod once more in a series of flicks that are making us want to hit the gym right away. Wearing a super cute orange bikini and a straw hat, the beauty was all smiles as she posed on a balcony of a location she called, “somewhere warm that’s beautiful.” “Forty-FINE 💃🏾🦂 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MEEEEEEEE!!! 🎈🎁🎊🎉,” she captioned the photo carousel. 

But that’s not all. Earlier this week, the “Bring It On” star shared even more bikini flicks from her tropical baecation, including this Reel that she posted as a way to kick off her birthday celebration the right way.  Here, she’s seen wearing a cutout swimsuit, matching skirt, and her straw beach hat as she lounges around her villa and enjoys the tropical view.

And of course, she shared some beach shots of her and Dwyane together as they both showed off their rock-solid abs and toned legs. “On Fantasy Island 💋🖤 @dwyanewade,” she captioned the quick video.

We love to see Gabrielle enjoying her birthday in luxury!

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

