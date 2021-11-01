The Beautiful Black Women On The Ebony Power 100 Red Carpet Dish On Their Fabulous Looks

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Black excellence descended upon the Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 23rd, honoring some of the culture’s finest. 100 trailblazing game-changing, including: actresses, actors, musicians, producers, and television personalities came out to be celebrated and honored at Ebony magazine’s Ebony’s Power 100 Award Ceremony. From Journalist and Podcast host Jemele Hill wearing Versace to Hollywood Unlocked creator Jason Lee rocking all black Givenchy to Actress and Author Tia Mowry wearing a sleek Ponytail to award winning Talk show host Tamron Hall in her adoring pixie cut, the stars came out to show out.

We were in attendance on the red carpet where caught up with actress Lisa Raye who wore a classic all white dress and white Dolce and Gabbana open toe shoes. “Having a reason to come outside, get dressed up, get your makeup and your hair done is always a good time. This feels like what we’ve been missing. Seeing each other, smiling at each other, talking to each other face to face, shaking each other’s hand, it just feels like nostalgia. This room is filled with such power and black excellence from wall to wall. To get to talk to the media and to get glammed up makes us feel like we’re moving back in the right direction.”

Ebony Magazine is back after a nearly two-year long hiatus. The iconic brand relaunched in March of 2021, with new owner Eden Bridgemen Sklenar. The evening was complete with elegance and performances from R&B singer Major and Lucky Daye. The event was hosted by comedian and tv show host Wayne Brady. Watch our red carpet video, below:

