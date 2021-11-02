Ashanti To Receive ‘Lady Of Soul’ Honor At This Year’s Soul Train Awards

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Congratulations are in order for Ashanti as the 41-year-old is set to receive the ‘Lady of Soul’ award at this year’s Soul Tran Awards!

The news was announced in a press release today in which BET confirmed that award-winning and multiplatinum singer, songwriter, actor, entrepreneur,

and author Ashanti is set to receive the highly anticipated ‘Lady of Soul’ honor at the annual event.

“I’m honored to be recognized as this year’s ‘Lady of Soul; honoree,” said Ashanti in the statement. “This is a full-circle moment for me because I received the ‘Aretha Franklin Entertainer of the Year’ Award at the Lady of Soul Awards in 2002. As we commemorate 50 years of Soul Train, I’m proud to be a

part of this legacy and to return to the Apollo to celebrate.”

The 2021 “Soul Train Awards” presented by BET will air on Sunday, November 28 at 8 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her and is set to feature an exciting lineup of performances including special appearances by some of the brightest stars in Black culture and entertainment. As stated in the press release, “the annual event is committed to showcasing the impact of Soul Train on music and dance from the ‘70s to today.”

Aside from Ashanti, other award nominees include H.E.R, who leads the “Soul Train Awards” nominations with eight nods for ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award (x2),’ ‘Best Collaboration (x2),’ and ‘Video of the Year’. Jazmine Sullivan is also set to rack up the awards with nominations including ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award,’ ‘Best Collaboration,’ and ‘Video of the Year’.

The event will be co-hosted by best-friend duo Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold who are returning to the stage to bring their unforgettable comedy and energy.

