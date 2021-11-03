The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Is Mike Hill Cheating On Cynthia Bailey Already?! [WATCH]

Relationships on the rocks seem to be the theme for today’s “Gary’s Tea,” with rumors about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky splitting up plus news regarding Mike Hill cheating on Cynthia Bailey rounding out the report.

Pop queen Janet Jackson also comes up in the conversation, however not about her dating life and more about an upcoming documentary about the unfair treatment she received after that now-infamous Super Bowl performance in 2004.

Get the full rundown by way of “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

Gary's Tea: Is Mike Hill Cheating On Cynthia Bailey Already?! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

