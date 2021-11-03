Arts & Entertainment
Adidas x Ivy Park Announces Peloton Park Apparel

Ivy Park is gearing up for its first apparel partnership with Peloton, dropping November 10.

This fall, adidas x IVY PARK is launching their first capsule collaboration with Peloton with a collection of apparel and footwear! The apparel launch follows Beyoncé’s 2020 announcement of the partnership with the athletic brand which originally featured a Peloton Artist Series and pro-social initiatives. Now, the brand is gearing up to launch their first apparel drop which, according to the Ivy Park Instagram page, is set to drop on November 10.

The collection will feature 29 apparel pieces and one sneaker – the IVP Ultraboost. The prices will range from $45 to $200 with sizing running from XXS to 3XL and unisex sizing of 4 US to 14 US as well. On the launch, an Adidas press release stated,  “This collection has been perfectly created for layering looks,” which is perfect for those looking for biker shorts and matching bras as well as hoodies, windbreakers, and oversized t-shirts.

Shop the look starting November 10 on adidas.com and apparel.onepeloton.com and in Adidas stores worldwide.

Mama Tina Slays In Her Ivy Park

 

 

