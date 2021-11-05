Keyondra Lockett Talks Rerecording Her Album, New Single ‘Made A Way’, & A Message To Dark Skin Women [WATCH]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Billboard charting and Stellar Award Nominee Keyondra Lockett is making a way to with her new single with 112’s Q. Parker.

The Inspirational singer and entrepreneur have been through a lot through the pandemic like recording her 2022 album multiple times, perfecting her athleisure brand Jolie Noire, and empowering dark skin black women.

This year Lockett dived into working with secular artists, which she thought would never happen which inspired her collaboration “Made A Way” with Q. Parker.

On top of the music, she’s inspiring dark skin women with her clothing line Jolie Noire which means “pretty black” in French. Her website states that she’s “a strong believer of spreading awareness of self-esteem, self-respect, and self-value to young girls.

“Before Jolie Noire, we were The Red Glasses Sisters, an online boutique that specialized in eyewear and accessories. We’ve always wanted to branch out into clothing but we needed a name that was more marketable and we wanted it to mean something to us,” she told HelloBeautiful. We saw there was a need to encourage black women because we’re often overlooked. Jolie Noire means Pretty Black in French and encourages the narrative that black women are pretty period.”

In the future, you can expect more singles leading up to her next album in 2022 and more from her clothing line. Check out the full interview below.

