Ryan Destiny Turns Heads In A Backless Balmain Dress And We’re Obsessed!

Ryan Destiny popped up on Instagram wearing a super sexy Balmain dress and we’re absolutely obsessed!

For a night out with Balmain and Netflix for the streaming service’s new film, The Harder They Fall, the grown-ish actress was styled by Scot Louie and rocked a beautiful brown Balmain wrap dress that featured a long train and a thigh-high split. She paired the backless look with nude strappy heels and minimal jewelry, only wearing a few bracelets and rings on her wrist and fingers. She wore her hair in a slicked-back bun that was parted over to one side and let her stunning face shine with a natural beat and dramatic eyes. She shared a few looks from her high-fashion night out n her Instagram page, posting a series of flicks to give us every inch and angle of the dress as she served face and body for the ‘Gram. “Nights out w/ @balmain. #BalmainxNetflix,” she captioned the stunning photo carousel.

Check out the fabulous look below.

“gorg ,” one of Ryan’s 2.8 million Instagram followers commented on the photo set while another said, “So gorgeous!”

The Balmain x Netflix event was an ode to the fashion house’s collaboration with The Harder They Fall where Balmain created a limited-edition collection to meld the film’s Western spirit. According to Balmain’s IG, the new collection launched last week and is in “select stores to coincide with the film’s global launch, the capsule marks a world-first collaboration between Netflix and a luxury fashion house, all while offering a unique nod to Balmain’s historical relationship in cinema.”

