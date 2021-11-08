Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Show Some Respect: Tina Turner Sues German Tribute Act For Looking Too Similar

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Tina Turner once sang the tune “We Don’t Need Another Hero” for the 1985 film Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome which she also starred in, and in 2021 she’s channeling that energy once again towards a German-based tribute performer for looking way too much like the one and only Queen Of Rock ‘N’ Roll.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Tribute acts are far from a new form of entertainment, with many performers making a sizable living by impersonating music icons like Elvis Presley and most notably Michael Jackson. However, Turner says a woman performing as her named Dorothea “Coco” Fletcher may be confusing fans based off her uncanny resemblance while performing on the German two-hour stage play Simply The Best – Die Tina Turner Story. As a result, the OG “Proud Mary” singer is suing Fletcher’s representative agency, Cofo Entertainment.

Take a look at some more backstory on the longstanding lawsuit below, via Daily Mail:

“Turner first filed suit against the company – based in Bavaria – last year when posters for Simply The Best were released.

Her legal team scored an initial victory after a court in Cologne ruled the posters could indeed be misleading to punters, The Times reports.

But the posters were re-designed and Turner lost a follow-up case at the Cologne Court of Appeals, which ruled that the risk of confusion among the public did not outweigh Fletcher’s right of artistic expression.

The case has now reached the Federal Court of Justice, which held its first hearing on the matter last week.”

Cofo Ent.’s lawyer, Brunhilde Ackermann, says that not only would attending fans expect a Tina Turner tribute act to look like, well, Tina Turner, but that anyone who would actually confused 30-something Fletcher with the real 81-year-old Turner would be a “chronically stupid person who looks at everything superficially.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

While presiding Judge Thomas Koch isn’t set to make a final ruling in the case until February 2022, he did question whether or not Tina Turner’s lawsuit was derived from her support of another tribute act she deems as more official.

Do you think Miss Turner deserved to have complete control over who is allowed to use her likeness, or should she just take the tribute as a compliment? Let us know what you think, but in the meantime check out a classic performance from the real Tina of a song that ironically plays to this situation perfectly:

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

One Sheet For What's Love Got to Do With it

Based On A True Story: 15 Of The Best (And 5 Of The Worst) Black Biopics

20 photos Launch gallery

Based On A True Story: 15 Of The Best (And 5 Of The Worst) Black Biopics

Continue reading Based On A True Story: 15 Of The Best (And 5 Of The Worst) Black Biopics

Based On A True Story: 15 Of The Best (And 5 Of The Worst) Black Biopics

Black people have always had biographical stories worth telling, whether it be for the inspirational journey, the tragic sequence leading to an untimely life cut short or quite frankly for the drama and entertainment it can give us for a few short hours. Of course, while some stories have made it to Hollywood and garnered plenty of awards and accolades, there are a few that might've been better off resting on the cutting room floor. As a new wave if biopics arrive in the near future, including a Clive Davis-produced film on Whitney Houston and a movie for late king of comedy Bernie Mac being produced by John Legend, we decided to look back at both the hits and misses when it comes to Black biographical films. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. The key to making a great biopic relies on many factors being in place simultaneously to create a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Lead actors have to not only look the part but also give their all to portraying the prominent figure at hand. Shooting locations have to completely capture the era being displayed, whether we're being taken back a few years or a few decades. In addition to the basics, small details like wardrobe, hairstyling, dialects, accents and most importantly the music have to be as accurate as possible or else we simply won't believe it from an audience perspective. While some directors and actors have gotten all those things right and more, others unfortunately missed the mark in ways that sadly made the mistakes more memorable than the film itself. STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! Grab some popcorn as we reminisce on 15 amazing biopics that told the stories of prominent figures in Black culture, and also 5 that were practically panned just in case future directors need an example of what not to do: READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM: [display-posts category="app feed" posts_per_page="3"] HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Show Some Respect: Tina Turner Sues German Tribute Act For Looking Too Similar  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 2 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 7 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 9 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close