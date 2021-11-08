Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Twitter Is Already In Love With Viola Davis As Michelle Obama In ‘The First Lady’ Photos

The first pictures of Viola Davis as Michelle Obama in the upcoming series, "The First Lady" were released and Twitter already has a lot to say about the actress's portrayal of our former FLOTUS.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER

Source: ABC/Brian Bowen Smith / ABC/Brian Bowen Smith

Viola Davis is set to play our forever First Lady, Michelle Obama, in the upcoming Showtime drama, The First Lady, and Twitter couldn’t be happier for the latest adaptation!

As soon as the first photos were released, fans took to the social media platform to tweet their reactions to seeing the legendary actress take on the powerful former FLOTUS. While some praised Viola for her take on Mrs. Obama, in true Twitter fashion, others took to the platform to share a few jokes and make a few memes on how Viola channeled our favorite FLOTUS.

“Viola Davis has got Michelle Obama’s smirk down,” one Twitter user wrote. 

While another said, “Yea. She bout to chew this role,” while sharing a photo of Michelle Obama alongside the first look photos of Viola. 

This Twitter user commented on how similar Viola’s eyebrows were to Michelle’s, writing, “Makeup was not playing with the ‘Michelle O’ eyebrow on Viola.” 

“Viola Davis’ Michelle Obama eyebrows deserve an Emmy!” wrote this fan, adding to the commentary on Viola’s eyebrows.

While this fan wrote, “The incomparable Viola Davis as Michelle Obama for Showtimes The First Lady. Look at how she nails Michelle’s pursed smile.”

The First Lady is set to air in the Spring of 2022.

Don’t miss… 

Regina King And Viola Davis Embody Black Excellence On Their Entertainment Weekly Covers

10 Times Viola Davis Showed Up And Showed Out On The Red Carpet

Twitter Is Already In Love With Viola Davis As Michelle Obama In ‘The First Lady’ Photos  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 2 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 7 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 9 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close