Gary’s Tea: Stevie J. Slams Faith Evans With A Divorce + Is Brittany Renner & Kevin Samuels Dating?!

“Gary’s Tea” is yet again reporting on the status of celebrity relationships, today giving updates on pending divorce proceedings between Stevie J. and Faith Evans and a surprising rumored relationship sparking between viral social media personalities Brittany Renner and Kevin Samuels.

Stevie J. reportedly hit Faith Evans with the divorce papers, although we’ll wait for official details before making any assumptions to what may have lead to this unfortunate end. The co-hosts got a kick out of Brittany Renner possibly getting with Kevin Samuels, and there might even be a few bets going on as to how long this alleged made-for-YouTube relationship will last. Wishing them all the best either way!

Get your celebrity gossip for the day with “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

Gary’s Tea: Stevie J. Slams Faith Evans With A Divorce + Is Brittany Renner & Kevin Samuels Dating?!  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

