Alicia Keys Rocks A Killer Ponytail On The Cover Of Marie Claire Magazine

Alicia Keys shared some of the first photos from her upcoming Marie Claire double cover shoot and the pics are everything!

Taking to Instagram today, the singer shared a three photo carousel of the black and white shoot where she rocked a black trench coat, black boots and a side part, low ponytail that is everything, and more! The ponytail was half braided, half crimped, and floated in the wind as the Grammy-award winner posed for different shots for the upcoming double magazine cover in honor of her upcoming double Keys album.

“Thank you Marie Claire for the Double cover US and UK in celebration of my double album KEYS out 12/10!!!!!!!!

’s Part 1:

Don’t Give Away Your Power

Set Your Boundaries

Don’t Compare Yourself To Others

Know Yourself and Your Worth

Big love to the amazing @yutsai88″ she captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

The singer also shared another close-up photo set to her IG page, this time giving us a detailed look at her flawless, natural face and smile, this time rocking a variety of black off the shoulder looks as well as a super sexy, black and blue cut out vest with black velvet slacks to offer variety in the fashion spread. In the final photo of the carousel, Alicia shared a look at her upcoming album art, where she rocked a blue ensemble and posed in artwork that was in the shape of a key, nodding to the album’s title and her last name.

Check out the looks below.

For the magazine’s feature story, the entertainmener touched on a plethora of topics including her new album, creating during the pandemic, and her new lifestyle and beauty brand, Keys Soulcare.

“Keys Soulcare is an accumulation of all the things I’ve realized over the years,” she explained. “I can find the place to feel good and feel like myself. It’s about this idea of nurturing your soul and honoring yourself and starting to create rituals and opportunities for you to connect with yourself”.

And when it comes to feeling strong and free creatively, she told Marie Claire, “I’m reaching a place where I’m much more confidently clear about the power I possess. I’ve always been strong and determined. I haven’t not known my power, but now I’m clearly aware of all of it, as opposed to just pieces of it.”

