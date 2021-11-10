Terrence J Victim Of Attempted Robbery Involving Car Chase & Shots Fired

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Being the victim of a robbery is something that can unfortunately happen to anyone, even those we deem as celebrities who live in the seemingly protected world of Hollywood.

Actor and media personality Terrence J became an example of that after recently being involved in an attempted robbery at his home in Los Angeles, which forced him to flee in his car as assailants chased and shot at him.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

TMZ broke the report earlier today, which occurred in the early hours around 3AM as the former 106 & Park host was making his way home. Right as he was pulling into his driveway in L.A.’s Sherman Oaks neighborhood in San Fernando Valley, Terrence J was reportedly approached by four men that pulled up beside him and instructed him to get out.

See below to read what happened next, according to TMZ:

“We’re told he refused the command, and took off in his car — and Terrence told cops the suspects chased him and fired at his car … before they fled.

Our sources say Terrence, who hosts shows on BET and MTV, then flagged down a passing California Highway Patrol car, who called the LAPD.

We’re told cops took a report for assault with a deadly weapon with shots fired … and police are investigating.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Surprisingly enough, San Fernando Valley is usually seen as a suburban area that’s home to a handful of individuals raising families and otherwise perceived to be a safe environment. As we stated earlier though, these things can happen to anyone and sadly more frequently to people of affluence.

We’re just glad that Terrence J wasn’t injured in the ordeal, and we’ll be praying for his mental welfare after going through such a traumatic experience that could’ve easily ended differently for the worse.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Terrence J Victim Of Attempted Robbery Involving Car Chase & Shots Fired was originally published on blackamericaweb.com