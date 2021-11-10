Judge In Ahmaud Arbery Death Trial Scolds Defense Attorney Calling Him Rude And Disrespectful

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The judge in the trial for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery wasn’t happy with the defense attorney during testimony on Tuesday

During the third day of testimony in the trial for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, Judge Timothy R. Walmsley stopped court proceedings to scold defense attorney Jason Sheffield for being rude and disrespectful to the court.

Sheffield was in the middle of questioning a witness who was on the stand when the prosecution objected to some of his line of questioning. Judge Walmsley agreed with the prosecution and Sheffield became visibly annoyed, rolling his eyes and shrugging off the Walmsley, then muttering something under his breath.

The Judge immediately stopped proceedings and asked the jury to step outside the courtroom. Once the jury was gone, judge Walmsley scolded Sheffield saying his actions were disrespectful to the court.

“You can agree or disagree with this court, that is your prerogative, but to act in the way that you just did in front of this panel – disrespect – I don’t care whether you like my rulings or not, or you like me or not, but in this court, the Superior Court, it is axiomatic that counsel show at least respect for what the court is doing and what you just did shows a lack of respect for what the court is trying to do here, which creates an environment which is fair to all parties,” said Judge Walmsley.

He then suggested that Sheffield take a moment to think about his actions because they were rude and wouldn’t be tolerated anymore in court.

“I have tolerated a number of things in the courtroom, including flip charts,” he said. “The jury gets distracted when you were doing the flip charts here, jumping up, moving the boards. I would suggest that you temper some of that very quickly, because it will not be tolerated in this court, and I will leave it at that.”

After his scolding, the judge dismissed the court for a short recess. Check out the video of the incident below.

Day 4 of the trial will continue today with more testimony from officers involved in collecting evidence after Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed by Greg and Travis McMichael on Feb. 23, 2020, while jogging in his Georgia neighborhood.

If convicted they could face life in prison.

You can watch the trial live below.

