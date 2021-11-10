The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

What’s Trending: Couple Gives Birth To Another Couple’s Baby With Embryo Mix-Up At Fertility Clinic

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

We dedicated today’s “Trending Topics” report to one completely bugged-out story that recently made it in the news.

Two California couples experienced the unthinkable when their embryos were switched during In vitro fertilization, resulting in one couple giving birth to the other’s baby and vice versa. So, we had to ask: what would you do in the same situation?

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The in-studio dialogue got very interesting as each co-host gave their take on the situation, and once the phone lines were opened to callers we got even more insightful opinions. The subject at hand even got Rickey to start questioning Gary’s lineage, which resulted in a reaction that’s just too funny to even describe.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get into “What’s Trending” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below, and let us know you thoughts on In vitro fertilization and the possibility of being switched at birth:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

What’s Trending: Couple Gives Birth To Another Couple’s Baby With Embryo Mix-Up At Fertility Clinic  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 2 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 7 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 9 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close