National
HomeNational

Texas Principal Forced To Resign After Being Suspended For Allegations Of Pushing Critical Race Theory On His Students

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
James Whitfield Texas principal

Source: NBCDFW / iOne Digital

James Whitfield, a black principal in Texas was forced to resign this week after months of controversy surrounding accusations that he forced critical race theory onto students. Whitfield was put on paid administrative leave in September after a parent claimed he was promoting “conspiracy theory of systemic racism.”

On Monday the board of trustees of the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District voted to go their separate ways with the former Colleyville Heritage High School principal.  Colleyville Heritage is a majority white high school in the Dallas Fort Worth area. 

In a joint statement, Whitfield and the school district said they had “mutually agreed to resolve their disputes.”

“Both the District and Dr. Whitfield each strongly believe they are in the right. However, each also agrees that the division in the community about this matter has impacted the education of the District’s students,” the statement read in part. “The District and Dr. Whitfield have mutually agreed to resolve their disputes.”

In an interview with NBC News earlier this week, Whitfield let his feelings be known about his situation. 

“This is beyond me,” Whitfield said. “I’m hopeful that we can use this to move forward and to progress and get some true meaningful change and for people to be OK with teaching truth, people to be OK with embracing inclusivity and diversity, celebrating every student that walks through the doors of our schools.”

The parents at the high school accused Whitfield of pushing critical race theory even though no evidence has been found to support those claims. Texas is one of the few states that ban critical race theory.  According to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth, Whitfield was also accused of insubordination, he was alleged to have deleted emails and refused to cooperate with an internal investigation. Whitfield was already suspended earlier this year. 

Whitfield will remain on paid administrative leave until his resignation becomes effective on August 15, 2023. Critical race theory has become a divisive political issue because of disagreements on how to teach America’s troubled racial history. Whitfield is looking to remain in education moving forward and he wishes that his situation would start larger and necessary conversations about race and education. 

SEE ALSO:

Texas High School Suspends Its First Black Principal Over Critical Race Theory Complaints By White Parents

Texas Rep. Targets Schools’ Books On Black History, Gender And Other Things That Make The Whites Uncomfortable

Texas Police Laughed At Biden Campaign’s Request For Help During Highway Harassment Incident

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read

49 photos Launch gallery

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read

Continue reading 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read

UPDATED: 1:00 a.m. ET, Sept. 6, 2021 -- National Read A Book Day, which falls on Monday, couldn't come at a better time. Not only is the start of the school year upon us, what with students loading their backpacks with books and other study materials. But it is also a time when there is no shortage of books addressing certain unavoidable topics like race that fuel conversations in the classroom and at home. MORE: 5 Books Addressing Race That Every Teen Should Read And while there are many ways to stay informed in the age of the internet, opening up a book and reading it is a true throwback that provides experiences that aren't always accessible online. All of which is why at NewsOne, we believe that the child who reads is the child who leads. In keeping with that idea, we decided to take a look at the state of reading for Black youth. MORE: 15 Acclaimed And Unapologetically Black Authors Research has found that the proportion of young people who are daily readers drops has dropped dramatically in recent years. According to some studies, since 1984, the percentage of 13-year-olds who are weekly readers dropped from 70% to 53%. Even worse, the percentage of 17-year-olds who are weekly readers fell from 64% to a startling 40%. And the percentage of 17-year-olds who never or hardly read tripled during the same period, from 9% to 27%. It’s jarring news. MORE: Read A Book Day: 15 Acclaimed And Unapologetically Black Authors We tapped our brother and sister sites Hello Beautiful and The Urban Daily to get their reading recommendations. Here are dozens of titles they said had an impact on them and that every Black youth should read.

Texas Principal Forced To Resign After Being Suspended For Allegations Of Pushing Critical Race Theory On His Students  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 2 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 7 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 9 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close