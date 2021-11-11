The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Deputy Secretary of the Department of Veteran Affairs Talks Tackling Veteran Mental Health & Homelessness

Today is Veterans Day and the Rickey Smiley Morning Show is honoring all men and women who’ve served this country. To celebrate, Deputy Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, Mr. Donald Remy joined the show to discuss a range of veteran-related issues. Since the pandemic, veteran issues have been raised like mental health, homelessness, and healthcare benefits. Deputy Remy shares the work that his team is doing to make life easier for the veteran community and what’s to come in the future.

 

Deputy Secretary of the Department of Veteran Affairs Talks Tackling Veteran Mental Health & Homelessness  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

