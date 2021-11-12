News
HomeNews

It’s About Time!: Chicago Agency Recommends Suspensions And Possible Terminations Of Cops Involved In Anjanette Young Raid

Now, we just have to hope the city follows through with the recommendations made by the agency. No one should have to endure the humiliation and violation that Young did.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-POLICE-RAID-TB

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

Well, it only took the better part of three years, but it appears that law enforcement agencies in Chicago are finally taking steps toward holding the police officers accountable who left a then-50-year-old Black woman naked and handcuffed while officers searched her home for a suspect who did not live there during a botched raid that should never have happened.

It was the type of case that reminds us that cops often show a complete disregard for the respect, dignity and wellbeing of Black bodies and that neither age nor gender is always a deterrent for officers who are naturally more aggressive when dealing with Black people, and for Anjanette Young, finding some semblance of justice for what happened to her has been an emotional uphill battle.

The administration of Mayor Lori Lightfootwho basically lied about not having any prior knowledge of the incident, which happened before she took officetried to block police body camera footage from media access and rejected Young’s Freedom of Information request to obtain video, forcing her to file a lawsuit in order to obtain it. And despite the fact that an investigation into the egregious raid resulted in reports of nearly 100 misconduct claims against more than a dozen police officers who took part in it, so far, administrative leave and dest duty are the only consequences any of them have faced.

But Young declared that she would never stop speaking out about what she endured and now, a Chicago police oversight agency has recommended consequences ranging from suspension to potential termination for more than half a dozen of the cops who participated in the violation of Young’s home and her body.

According to the Associated Press, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, the agency that conducted the investigation that uncovered the dozens of misconduct complaints earlier this year, recommended between one day and one year of suspension for multiple officers and “up to and including separation” from the department for others.

The agency found that the raid “reveals problems far more pervasive than any individual incident of officer misconduct,” and it also determined there were “other concerns, including lack of adequate training and supervision surrounding the Department’s use of search warrants and the disproportionate impact of police actions on people of color.”

So basically, the Chicago Police Department is all police departments across the nation.

Now, we just have to hope the city follows through with the recommendations made by the agency. No one should have to endure the humiliation and violation that Young did. We hope the officers involved are truly held accountable and that Young is able to find peace and satisfaction.

SEE ALSO:

ICYMI: Timuel Black, Chicago Civil Rights Activist And Historian, Dies At 102

Rapper And Activist Noname Has A Free Bookstore In Chicago — Her Website Also Has A Black Directory

Police killings 2020

118 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

117 photos Launch gallery

118 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 118 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

118 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 7:30 p.m. ET, Oct. 21, 2021 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict. Case in point: Andra Murphy was killed by police in Tennessee on Oct. 6 under questionable circumstances. According to a press release emailed to NewsOne, Murphy was killed in the town of Bolivar when police shot him shortly after an unidentified gunman threatened correctional officers and fled the scene. However, "many believe Murphy was not the individual who was initially at the scene," the press release from Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney representing Murphy's family, said in part. “My thoughts and prayers are with Andra Murphy’s family – especially his wife and four children – as they grieve his loss," Crump said in a brief statement. "While the investigation is ongoing, much more information is needed, not only for the family’s closure but to determine if this was a case of mistaken identity. The family has been given information that their loved one was innocently killed by the police because they assumed he was the initial gunman. We demand the release of video footage to show if the car that was driven by the initial gunman was the same car that Andra was driving when he arrived. The family continues to ask for your prayers for answers, transparency, and justice.” https://twitter.com/BenCrumpLaw/status/1450828531898982402?s=20 Murphy's names join a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

It’s About Time!: Chicago Agency Recommends Suspensions And Possible Terminations Of Cops Involved In Anjanette Young Raid  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 2 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 7 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 9 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close