Chico Bean Shares His Journey As A Comedian & How Rickey Helped Him Along The Way [WATCH]

Chico Bean Shares His Journey As A Comedian & How Rickey Helped Him Along The Way

D.C.’s own Chico Bean is one of the rising comedians in the game to look out for, and we recently had him on the show to speak on how he came up in his stand-up career plus how our very own Rickey gave him tips on becoming even better.

You may know Chico from Wild ‘N Out, but he actually has been developing on the comedy scene since the mid 2000s. He talks with the RSMS crew about a variety of things in his early years, including first jokes, when he realized he could turn comedy into a career and a few other key moments that made him the funnyman he is today.

Check out the full interview with Chico Bean on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Photos
Close