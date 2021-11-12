The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: Pleasure P Defends His 17-Year-Old Son Who’s A Suspect In Murdering A Man [WATCH]

While Da Brat tends to have a lot of fun with her “Hot Spot” report, unfortunately today we have some less-than-thrilling news to recap about the 17-year-old son of former Pretty Rickey member Pleasure P.

Pleasure P’s son, Marcus Cooper Jr., currently has a warrant out for his arrest following a murder that occurred on Interstate 595 in Davie last month. Details are still developing, but the slain victim was a 24-year-old man named Tyron Arthus who for some reason was riding in a car with Cooper Jr. around 1:30 AM when Arthus was ordered out of the car and then shot multiple times.

Listen to the “Hot Spot” on the Rickey Smiley Show below to hear what Pleasure P had to say about defending for his son, whose current whereabouts are unknown at present time:

 

Hot Spot: Pleasure P Defends His 17-Year-Old Son Who’s A Suspect In Murdering A Man [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

