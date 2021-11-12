Cincy
HomeCincy

Black Business Spotlight – Dominique Coleman of Naturally Beat Feet & Nail Salon

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Black Business Spotlight

Source: Black Business Spotlight

101.5 The Buzz & Walker Funeral Home Presents The Black Business Spotlight

This month we are shining the spotlight on Dominique Coleman of Naturally Beat Feet & Nails

Dominique Coleman is the salon owner of Naturally Beat Feet & Nails and is also an advanced Nail Technician and Certified Master Pedicurist. Dominique has been a Nail Tech. for 8 years, opening her first salon in May of 2020, located right in the heart of the Mt. Healthy area. Ms. Coleman has competed in several nail competitions, winning first place a time or two. She has also taught classes in both Columbus and Texas for international hair shows.

Dominique Coleman is also a traveling technicians having worked in many salons during special events such as CIAA Weekend, she has hosted spa days for NFL wives, reality TV starts and she host her own signature spa day at the Esther Marie Hatton House Women’s Shelter, for four years running now. Not to mention Dominique also adopts a family every year for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Dominique Coleman, of Naturally Beat Feet & Naiis, 101.5 The Buzz & Walker Funeral Homes congratulate you once again on being selected for this months Black Business Spotlight.

Black Business Spotlight – Dominique Coleman of Naturally Beat Feet & Nail Salon  was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 2 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 7 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 9 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close