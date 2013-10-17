CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Unwed Mother Claims Marvin Winans’ Church Snubbed Her

0 reads
Leave a comment

Single mother Charity Grace (pictured) alleges she was barred from a dedication service for children that is to take place at Pastor Marvin Winans’ Perfecting Church in Detroit, Mich., this Sunday because she had her 2-year-old son out of wedlock, Fox 2 News reports.

Take our poll at the bottom of this story.

Grace, who had been attending the church for several years, says she was thrilled at the thought of having her only child receive the special anointment from Winans. “I want to instill values and morals in my son based upon the word of God,” she enthused.

But she says when she called the church’s administration office to make arrangements for the dedication service, she was met with an unexpected response when she mentioned that she was unmarried.

“I told them I was not married and that’s where everything just broke loose,” said Grace. She says she was informed by a woman at the church’s office that Winans does not allow unwed mothers to take part in the blessing ceremony. “I’ve never felt so degraded and disrespected in my life,” she said of the snub.

Fox 2 News reached out Winans but the gospel singer said he had no comment.

Watch Charity talk about being snubbed below:

Meanwhile, News One reached out to Pastor Kevin Gravesandy, who heads the Bronx Christian Church in New York to weigh in on the allegation against Winans. According to Gravesandy, every single church has a set of policies that they go by, so Winans organization is no different. In fact, Gravesandy said if Winans did in fact turn away Grace from the dedication ceremony he is within his rights, but where he tends to disagree with the move is where the child is concerned.

According to Gravesandy, who quotes 1 Corinthians 7:14, “For the unbelieving husband has been sanctified through his wife, and the unbelieving wife has been sanctified through her believing husband. Otherwise your children would be unclean, but as it is, they are holy.” 

Gravesandy says that God offers forgiveness for sins through Jesus Christ and the eternal comfort of heaven for those who accept Him, the children who accept Him. He added that God cares about families, but he is more concerned that each person, no matter what their family looks like, is repenting of sin and coming into a relationship with Him.

So according to Gravesandy, if Grace is truly a believer and is a Christian, then God will sanctify the child.

Meanwhile Grace is saddened by Winan’s alleged unwelcoming stance towards her and tells Fox 2 News, “I absolutely would not set foot back in the church right now because I feel  like they look down upon me and my kind, meaning single moms and unwed mothers. The church should be the last place you should go to be  judged and denied.”

Can somebody say “Amen!”

Unwed Mother Claims Marvin Winans’ Church Snubbed Her was originally published on newsone.com

marvin winans

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close