AM BUZZ: Timbaland Facing Divorce; Beyonce Shows Off Beach Bod With Blue & More…

Timbaland’s Wife Files For Divorce

Timbaland’s wife of five years, Monique Mosley, has filed for divorce and is asking for the super-producer to pay for everything from her legal fees to child-support on a child that isn’t even his! Mosley came into the marriage with a 5-year-old son from a previous relationship and claims Timbaland should pay up because he’s “publicly and privately proclaimed this child as his own.”

According to TMZ’s exclusive report, Monique is also seeking alimony (rehabilitative and permanent), life insurance, private school, vacations, summer camp and other expenses. Evidently, there’s no prenup and since Timbaland was foolish enough not to get one…Kanye shrug.

